ROMNEY, W.Va. — The cause of a Feb. 26 fire that destroyed the administration building at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind has been ruled undetermined, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office said Friday.
Investigators cited the extensive damage, which destroyed the 1800s-era structure on the Romney campus, as hindering their ability to determine a cause. The building was unoccupied at the time and students were home for the weekend when the fire broke out just after 6 a.m.
The investigation, conducted by both the fire marshal's office and a team of investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, included interviews, scene analysis and checking of video surveillance.
“This was more than a building to the school and the community, it was a part of the culture and tradition, and it is a significant loss to everyone,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “However, once again, I witnessed numerous examples of community pride and compassion. It was inspiring to see the response of so many agencies, organizations, community members and individuals from around the country who stepped into action and showed concern in a number of ways.”
Faculty and staff are preparing for students to return to campus on Monday following the restoration of phone and internet services, which were located in the building.
All offices and personnel once housed in the building were relocated to other spaces on campus late last year, the Department of Education said. Facilities used by students have undergone numerous repairs and improvements over the past year, and projects are ongoing, officials said.
“The Governor’s Office, State Fire Marshals’ office, ATF, Frontier Communications, local fire departments and law enforcement, as well as many community members and individuals, are credited with their swift response," Burch said. "The WVBE and Department of Education sincerely appreciate the collaborative efforts involved."
Counseling services will be offered to students, faculty and staff when they return next week.
“We will continue to work with our students and staff during this time of recovery,” said West Virginia Board of Education President Miller Hall. “We are eager for our students to return to campus so that their school year and activities can continue. We are mindful that things will be different on campus right now, and we appreciate the teachers, administrators and staff who will be even more vigilant in addressing the needs of our children. We will be there to support them in these endeavors.”
Investigators said the case is now closed. The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department will increase patrols around the area until the scene is secured with fencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.