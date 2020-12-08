BURLINGTON, W.Va. — A Mineral County brush control project on alternate state Route 28 between Wiley Ford and Ridgeley may not be finished until Dec. 30, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
The road will be closed to through-traffic Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be reopened daily during non-working hours. Message boards will be posted to warn motorists, who are advised to use an alternate route. Although work is expected to be completed by the end of the month, the exact schedule is dependent upon the weather.
