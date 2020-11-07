ACCIDENT — Jake Rush had a Senior Night to remember, compiling 151 all-purpose yards and scoring three touchdowns as Northern fixed its turnover problem and defeated Southern, 41-0, Friday at Half-Mile High Stadium.
In the Huskies’ 21-14 defeat last week at Allegany, Northern turned the ball over five times in the first half, with three coming in the red zone, and a sixth turnover on an interception on a hail mary attempt at the end of the contest.
Friday night? No turnovers for the offense, while forcing three on defense with all of them resulting in touchdowns as the Huskies played their home opener on the newly-installed turf.
“Little better than last week,” said Northern head coach Phil Carr. “No turnovers. That’s the key and what we preached all week. I was a little disappointed in the get-go of the game, we were getting a little sloppy with penalties. We had a couple big plays, set ourselves back, but we got going.
“We didn’t get as many offensive plays as we like in a game, but the defense did the scoring for us. I’m proud of them to bounce back.”
Rush had 11 carries for 88 yards, an 8-yard touchdown catch and a 55-yard fumble recovery. Jamison Warnick added three catches for 86 yards and six rushes for 49 yards. Quarterback Zach Hallenbeck was 4 of 6 for 94 yards with seven rushes for 30 yards.
“It means a lot for him and I’m sure his parents and our fans,” Carr said of Rush, who missed time last year after suffering a major knee injury. “Our fans have seen him play football for a long time. He’s an exciting player. I thought last week he was a little timid, and who wouldn’t be coming off a major knee injury.
“But he was definitely a different animal out here tonight. And Jamison was big for us. He didn’t touch the ball quite as much as usual (due to the big lead), but he had some nice catches. He’s pretty exciting in the open field and an elusive kid.”
Northern received the opening kickoff, took over at its own 46 and got right to work on offense. Warnick took the first play 26 yards on a run on the outside to the Rams’ 28.
Warnick used another big gain on a dump off on third-and-11 to just get the first down and Rush, following a false start penalty, ran 19 yards to set the Huskies up with first-and-goal at the 4-yard-line.
Northern handed the ball off on the next three plays to its reliable back, Rush, who gained 3 yards on first down before being stuffed for a loss by Justin Richter, and then gaining no yards on third down. The Huskies opted to go for it on fourth down, with a dump pass falling incomplete to turn it over on downs.
The Huskies didn’t let it affect them, however, after a miscommunication on a handoff on the Rams’ second play from scrimmage caused a fumble, with Jacob Glotfelty recovering in the end zone for a score. The point-after try was no good, as Northern led 6-0 at 5:29 of the first quarter.
The Rams picked up a first down on their first play from scrimmage before the Huskies forced a punt four plays later.
Needing to travel 75 yards for a touchdown following a fair catch by Rush, the Huskies got right back to work offensively with Hallenbeck converting a third-and-6, runs of 7 and 17 from Rush and a 15-yard dash from Warnick to get to the Southern 18. A pair of 5-yard runs from Kaleb Montgomery set Northern up with first-and-goal again, this time at the 8, where the Huskies scored two plays later on an 8-yard pass from Hallenbeck to Rush. The two-point pass failed, doubling Northern’s lead to 12-0 at 10:05 in the second quarter.
The Huskies’ defense continued its dominance, forcing a three-and-out and taking over at their 29 after a fair catch. It took Northern just seven plays to reach the end zone, with double-digit gains on the drive from Hallenbeck for 11 yards and Rush for 12 to get to the Southern 42. Following a run for no gain, Hallenbeck found Warnick wide open behind the secondary down the left side, with Warnick hauling in the pass and reaching the end zone. Cole Moore booted the PAT to give the Huskies a 20-0 lead with 3:41 to play before halftime.
The teams then exchanged punts, with Northern’s setting the Rams back at their own 16. On the first play from scrimmage, the Huskies forced their second fumble, with Isaac Bittinger collecting it and rushing 24 yards up the right side for a touchdown at 1:07 in the second stanza. Moore kicked the point-after to give Northern a 27-0 halftime lead.
Coming out of the second half, it was the same old song-and-dance for the Northern defense, forcing a three-and-out on the Rams’ first possession and taking over at its own 44.
An 11-yard gain by Hallenbeck and a 5-yard run by Kaleb Montgomery preceded a chop block penalty to set the Huskies up with second-and-20 from their 45-yard-line. No problem for Hallenbeck & Co., as the quarterback found Warnick out of the backfield for a 33-yard gain through the air. Rush rumbled into the end zone on the next play from 22 yards out, taking a pitch up the left side, spinning off a would-be tackler and breaking free for a score. Moore’s PAT gave the Huskies a 34-0 lead at 7:47.
The Rams started moving the ball on their ensuing drive, marching from their 32 to the Northern 45 on four plays, but the Huskies struck again defensively as Rush stripped the ball carrier at the line of scrimmage and recovered the fumble, darting 55 yards for the touchdown. Moore’s kick put the score at its final and set forth the running clock with a 41-0 lead at 3:58 in the third.
All in all, Northern had 320 yards of total offense while limiting Southern to 61 and four total first downs, three of which came in the second half.
Logan Miller added 31 yards on six rushes to run the game out for Northern in the fourth. Montgomery tallied 24 yards on seven attempts, filling in for fullback Ethan Sebold who left the game with an apparent ankle injury after a 4-yard run on the third play of the game.
“It was nice to see Logan Miller at the end, who’s a junior and that’s going to have to tote it a lot next year,” said Carr. “He had some nice runs there at the end. … We lost Sebold so we had to try to fix some things.
“We were down to two backs, and both of them had been working at receiver, so that’s why Zach had to stay in the game at quarterback (late in the game).”
For the Rams, quarterback Tyler Strawser completed 1 of 2 passes for 3 yards and gained 25 yards on nine rushes. Dominic Bittinger tllied 20 yards on 10 carries and Landon Tasker had five rushes for 14 yards.
With Allegany County looking unlikely to play next week due to COVID concerns, Northern (1-1) and Southern (0-1) are planning to play Friday on the Rams’ new turf field. Kickoff is 2 p.m. since Southern hasn’t installed lights at its new facility.
“I told them next week could be it,” Carr said he told his players. “That very well could be the end of it because I don’t see Allegany County coming back. They could, but I think the numbers are going to go higher. I don’t know how you could be out now and in a week it’s going to be better. And if you play too many games, the word was that you can’t play in the spring.
“It was, I think, if you play more than three games, you’re done. So, Allegany County probably isn’t going to come back, miss three weeks, then come back and play like two more games and then not be able to play in the spring. Because if they opt out, we’ve got to follow because we’d have nobody to play in the spring. So, it’s weird. You play them (Southern) as your home opener, it’s your arch rival, and then you’re going to play them back-to-back. That’s kind of crazy. I never thought I’d see that in all my years of doing this.
“But at least the kids may get another shot to play and that’s good. And it’ll be good for Southern to get to play a game on their new field too, so that’s kind of why we’re doing it. With them with no lights, it’s got to be an afternoon game.”
The Huskies were originally scheduled to host Fort Hill, while Southern was to play at Mountain Ridge.
