CUMBERLAND — With water and electric hookups for RVs and dedicated spots for tents, camping has become a popular way to attend DelFest.
The 15th bluegrass and Americana festival is underway at the Allegany County Fairgrounds with nearly 25,000 people expected to attend. The event, often known for unpredictable weather, saw sunny skies Friday with temperatures in the mid-70s. According to The Weather Channel, no rain is expected all weekend other than a slight 20% chance of a shower Sunday evening.
DelFest offers campers hookups with water, sewer and electric as well as pad space for tents with the spots sold out every year. Many purchase four-day RV/camping passes and stay on-site the entire weekend.
Michelle and Garth Patterson, husband and wife from Jefferson, brought their Jayco RV. Michelle has been coming since the festival’s second year in 2009.
“I’ve been to all but the first one,” she said. “My husband and I came two years ago, just the two of us, and now we are here with the RV and a rotating cast of friends. It’s people we met at DelFest and other festivals. It’s nice.”
“There are actually five RVs here with us,” Garth said. “We have new people coming in today. So it is a community vibe.
“We don’t use the hookups. We choose to do boondocking. We are self sufficient. Others in our group do use the hookups. But, we enjoy it. You can roll in and set up in 20 minutes. We don’t unpack, it’s always there — plates, knives, forks — it’s on board.”
“The big advantage is you’re dry,” Michelle said. “I did the tent thing; I’m too old to sleep in a puddle. Now we can bring friends. We can store things. A friend struggled with a tent so now we can have them with us. It is very utilitarian. Everyone chips in and brings something.”
Prativha Kumar of Westminster came with the Pattersons. “I just like hanging out with my friends and the RV is great. I didn’t know bluegrass until I came to America 19 years ago from India. My husband and I listened to it and liked it.”
DeDe Rodriguez of Germantown recently purchased a Born Free model RV. “I’ve been coming to DelFest for 11 years. But this is my maiden voyage with an RV. The advantages: You roll out of bed, roll into breakfast and roll into the grandstands,” she joked. “I can sit here and see Del (projected in LED) on the mountain.”
Traveling along with Rodriguez is Chad Whittaker of Baltimore and Diane Kilcoyne of Rockville.
“I usually go to summer camp on Memorial Day weekend,” said Whittaker, who was attending for the first time. “But I just moved out here from Illinois to the East Coast — Baltimore. I decided to come here. I didn’t go into (the grandstand area) one time yesterday. I stayed out here until the late night shows started.
“I love seeing the ladies in here: Sierra Hull, Sierra Ferrell, Lindsay Lou, Molly Tuttle. I raised three daughters so I like that.”
“It was a little chilly last night,” Kilcoyne said. “But we just bundled up. I can’t say I grew up listening to bluegrass. DeDe introduced me to (guitarist) Billy Strings two years ago and it got me interested and so now I’m here.”
Mary Hoof and daughter-in-law Jackie Hoof came to DelFest from Milwaukee. They brought a tent and are camping.
“This is my first time,” said Mary. “My son came ... and then he came again with my daughter-in-law and they where here in 2009 for the little hurricane.” In 2009 DelFest experienced a severe thunderstorm that included hail and straight line winds, known as a derecho.
“But it’s a wonderful festival, the people are awesome. We’re camping. I feel safe here. It’s a positive energy. Del is wonderful and his kids and grandkids are there. He reminds you of all things good in America. America is great and people have forgotten it.”
“l’ve been looking forward to getting back here,” Jackie Hoof said. “For the 15th, we had to get back and we wanted to bring Mary. We thought this was the best one to take Mary to. The camping is great. I love all types of music but bluegrass is my favorite. It is so soulful and fun. They don’t use all digitized (effects) to make it sound better. It’s my favorite.”
