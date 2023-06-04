The following announcement was submitted by Tanya Ryan, a candidate for Ridgeley Town Council.
My name is Tanya Ryan. I am currently running for Ridgeley Town Council.
I have lived in Ridgeley for the last 32-plus years and have served on the Ridgeley Town Council several times in the past. In the past I also served on the RVFD (in the 90s) and Ridgeley Homecoming committee along with being a Girl Scout Leader for 10 years.
My main goal is to represent Ridgeley citizens and do what is best for our town and its citizens. I am not one to play follow the leader or the popular group at the time. I will stand up for what is right even if I have to stand up by myself.
I take great pride in my representation as a person, citizen and council member.
Everyone that knows me can vouch for my motivation, dedication and communication with anything I put my mind to.
I believe in “what is good for one is good for everyone!” Favoritism or popularity should not be factored into any decisions made for our town. Consistency and structure builds a strong foundation.
If communications are kept open between the Mayor, Council and citizens of Ridgeley we can build a strong relationship and represent our Town with great pride. The Mayor and five Council members are voted to represent the town, therefore the Mayor and all five Council members need to be involved in making decisions for our town and citizens.
The election is Tuesday, June 13, and is being held at the Sharing Life Ministries at 48 2nd Avenue in Ridgeley from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Early voting is through June 10 at Ridgeley Town Hall. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Please use your right and freedom to vote and cast your ballot for those you want to represent the Town of Ridgeley. This election will be the first four-year term instead of a two-year term for Ridgeley Mayor and Council.
Thank you in advance for showing your support by voting for the next Ridgeley Mayor and Council to represent our town.
