CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland woman was recently scammed out of $2,000 by individuals impersonating government employees saying her PayPal account had been compromised.
“Losing the $2,000 would be worth it to me if (going public) can stop other people from getting taken advantage of by the scammers,” Lois, who asked only to be identified by her first name to protect her identity, said.
Her ordeal began with an email.
“It looked exactly like something PayPal would send,” she said.
The email said her account had been compromised and asked that she call PayPal and provided a phone number. “So when I called the number, guess who I got ... the scammers,” Lois said.
The federal government refers to these types of scams as phishing. They target consumers with an email that appears to be from a well-known source such as an internet service provider, a bank or a mortgage company. It asks the consumer to provide personal identifying information, which, once provided, scammers use to open new accounts, or invade the consumer’s existing accounts.
The scammer, who identified himself as Michael Smith with the Federal Trade Commission, provided Lois with the names of two people who he said were each trying to take $600 from her account via PayPal. The man said the FTC was trying to catch the mastermind behind a large-scale online theft operation.
Lois said she was sent a mug of an evil looking man who the scammer said was the culprit.
“They acted like real government employees,” she said. “He was very, very respectful. He gave me an ID number and all. He acted like he was taking such good care of me and he was trying to catch that guy in the picture.”
Lois, for reasons she would understand later, said the scammers were always trying to keep her on the phone, often for over an hour at a time.
“He told me the only way I could protect myself was to take my money out of my (bank) account ... so they wouldn’t get it,” she said. “He told me the best way to do that was to get gift cards. He said, “because they are personal.”
“He said what I needed to do was go to these different stores and with the money buy these gift cards. I had $2,000 to buy $2,000 of gift cards. He said then I will send my colleague to your house the next day and give me back my money. He told me not to tell anybody because they are trying to catch this person.”
Convinced she was doing the right thing, she went to a couple of stores the next morning to buy the gift cards. Since gift cards don’t go up to $2,000, she purchased twenty $100 Apple gift cards.
“They told me to leave my phone and iPad on while I went into the store (for the cards),” Lois said.
The scammer had her keep her phone and iPad open so he could add the necessary apps to track and steal the money. She later found several strange apps on her phone.
Lois was instructed to send pictures of the front and back of the gift cards she had purchased. When she sent the photos the scammer had the numbers they needed to steal the money electronically.
“I started to get suspicious,” Lois said. “I started reading online and figured out very quickly that this was a scammer pretending to be a FTC employee. It said on their website that is what they do.”
She said she called Apple, but the money was gone.
“That man made me feel like he was taking care of me because he was trying to keep me from losing my money, and he was trying to take my money the whole time,” Lois said.
She immediately contacted a relative who helped her get all the apps off her phone and gave her instructions on closing bank accounts and emails and changing pass codes. She also visited her bank and reported the incident to the police.
“I was so scared because I knew they knew where I was,” Lois said. “I was petrified. I wouldn’t go anywhere for a while.”
Allegany County Sheriff Craig Robertson said scams happen all too often.
“It is very hard for law enforcement to trace these people,” said Robertson. “A lot of them are overseas. They are able to falsify and change their caller ID number so it looks like it is a local number coming through.”
Robertson said people have lost $40,000 through scams and scammers have numerous phones and phone numbers and discard them for new numbers frequently.
“I’ll go to senior centers and this is probably the main topic that I go over and over,” he said. “Seniors are usually targeted. They are very trusting. They grew up in a time when they trusted people but unfortunately we no longer live in those times.
“I explained to them to not give any information out over the phone,” he said. “If someone is calling and they tell you they are their bank calling, hang up and call your bank; that way you know. Don’t go by the number on the caller ID.”
Robertson said he once visited with a lady at her home who was a scam victim. She had lost loved ones and was alone.
“Some are lonely and she liked having someone to talk to,” said Robertson. “She actually looked forward to the calls. She got four calls while I was there.”
Robertson urged anyone with questions about a call to contact his office so his staff can provide assistance.
He warned that this time of year scammers impersonating IRS agents will begin. “They will say you did something wrong on your tax filing and you’re going to get charged and arrested unless you can pay so much money on a card. They try to bully them into turning over the money.”
“Since this has happened, you can’t imagine how many emails and phone calls I’ve gotten with them trying to scam me. They have all kinds of ways of doing it,” Lois said.
