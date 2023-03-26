CUMBERLAND — The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad is among 63 Maryland employers to receive grant awards from the state Department of Labor from the $15 million Jobs That Build Employer fund.
The railroad was awarded $60,000, which will be used for job retention, Wes Heinz, CEO and general manager, said.
“We’re very pleased to receive this funding,” Heinz said. “The grant will help with job retention and incentivizing employees to maintain their residence here while continuing their education.”
Launched last year, the Jobs That Build helps fund in-house support programs and payroll incentives to improve recruitment and training, as well as foster enduring employee retention for more than 2,600 workers.
“Our team is made up of a lot of young people, individuals between 18-30,” Heinz said. “They’ve moved to this area and made it their home. It’s where they spend their payroll dollars. It is to incentivize them to stay in the community and to stay in the jobs and seek out additional education.”
The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, established in the 1980s, has recently placed the massive Baldwin steam locomotive No. 1309 into service following a $3 million renovation. Dubbed Maryland Thunder, the engine is the largest steam locomotive of its type currently operating in the world.
“Federal and state investment in construction and infrastructure projects has created tremendous demand for workers in Maryland’s post-pandemic economy,” said Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu. “Employers are finding that traditional strategies for building the talent pipeline, such as training and good wages, are not always enough. The Jobs that Build program has supported businesses to launch new and innovative strategies to attract and retain workers.”
The Maryland Department of Labor conducted outreach to eligible employers from every region in the state, encouraging interested employers to apply for grants of up to $10,000 per employee. The scenic railroad currently has six full-time employees.
“The grant is centered around infrastructure so those six employees are eligible based on their contributions to track maintenance,” said Heinz.
WMSR’s Maryland Thunder No. 1309, first utilized for Polar Express Christmas excursions in 2021, is currently in regular rotation pulling passenger rail cars from the Western Maryland Railway Station to its popular destination at the Frostburg Depot.
Heinz said the scenic railroad will debut its Allegheny Mountain Dinner Train on May 13. “We always have a dinner train on Saturday night, but the Allegheny Mountain Dinner Train features elegant dining with food prepared by chef Max Flanigan.”
The railroad, on April 15, 16 and 22, 23, will hold their Spring Fling family excursions featuring cookies and juice, games for the kids, including decorating a flower pot. “People have been cooped up all winter and we want to give them an opportunity to get out,” said Heinz.
The WMSR is also introducing a completely overhauled Pullman standard lounge car which will go into service on May 4. The lounge car features a new bar, mahogany wood finishing, new windows and hand-woven wool carpet.
For more information on the WMSR, including ticket availability, visit WMSR.com.
