CUMBERLAND, Md. — The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad will return to the rails Thursday after crews replaced about 400 feet of damaged track near the railroad’s train yard.
The damage was discovered Sept. 8 following periods of heavy rain, said railroad CEO Wes Heinz. Standing water damaged about 250 feet of ties, forcing the railroad to cancel excursions over Heritage Days weekend.
The damage was discovered while trains were being switched out and not during an excursion. An inspection revealed that the ties had become water logged and were in poor condition, Heinz said.
Although the damage was confined to about 250 feet of track leading from the scenic railroad yard in Ridgeley, West Virginia, to the bridge into Cumberland, crews took the opportunity to replace 400 feet of ties and install heavier gauge track.
Heinz said the train will be back in service for rides scheduled for Thursday.
“The crews are doing the last of the tamping and the install today,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “Everything over there has been enhanced. They actually dug up all the old stuff and it is relaid with brand new from the ground up. ... We also made some adjustment to the switches.”
The cost of the repair work was covered with funds from the scenic railroad’s operating account.
Heinz said the tracks had not had work done to them since the 1970s.
“When we saw the damage we decided to go ahead and replace that stretch of track and make it safer. No Band-Aids, we did it right,” he said.
The scenic railroad has received an increase in ridership since the No. 1309 steam locomotive Maryland Thunder returned to the rails last fall after a lengthy restoration process. The engine will operate Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Heinz said the scenic railroad will help a fellow railroad community by holding a fundraiser for the No. 1361 steam locomotive being restored in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
“On the evening of October 14th, a special first-class excursion will operate between Cumberland and Frostburg and feature two nighttime photo opportunities, live music and a raffle for passengers to ride in the cab of Western Maryland’s own historic steam locomotive No. 1309,” a press release on the event said.
“The Altoona folks have been very generous to us,” said Heinz. “This was an opportunity for us to give back.”
No. 1361 steam locomotive was built in Altoona in 1918 and is undergoing a $2.6 million restoration. Out of 425 K4 locomotives built there, just two have survived.
“Our recent success in completing our own locomotive restoration has set us to help other like-minded organizations,” said Heinz. “Who knows, maybe No. 1361 could come to Cumberland once restored.”
