CUMBERLAND — According to county officials, the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad is raising concern with plans to have pedal car excursions on tracks used by the railroad.
Tracks and Yaks, a company offering pedal-powered rail bike rides, is expected to begin operating in May on tracks between the Frostburg Depot and the Cash Valley Road area in LaVale.
However, despite Tracks and Yaks representatives and county officials saying they would accommodate the WMSR schedule, officials with the scenic railroad remain in consultation with the Federal Railroad Administration about the proposal.
The WMSR plans to begin offering excursions on Memorial Day weekend using diesel-powered locomotives until the railroad’s No. 1309 steam-powered locomotive is ready for service.
“The scenic railroad has filed a complaint of some sort in conjunction with the FRA,” said County Commissioner Dave Caporale. “We were thrilled to death that a new business was coming to Frostburg. We would have so many jobs. We had every intention of working with and in cooperation with the railroad. It should have no effect on their scheduling and they will work around their schedule. Now we have this pushback going on.”
The county owns the right of way to the tracks between Cumberland and Frostburg.
The pedal bikes include rubber wheels manufactured to fit railroad tracks and sit on an aluminum frame. They come in two- and four-seat models and are equipped with a hydraulic hand brake. There are 21 rail bike companies currently operating in the U.S.
“We were thrilled to hear they were coming and they are thrilled to be here. We think the scenic railroad should be also,” said Caporale. “This is something that could work through COVID. It’s all outdoors. I don’t think there should be any hangups going forward.”
Bob Flanigan, WMSR board member, said the situation is more complicated.
“The FRA is omnipresent with us and the tracks,” said Flanigan. “We have been operating there since 1986. We have to stay in contact with the FRA; we are the operator of record.
“The FRA contacted us. They learned about the pedal bikes. We are happy to share, but at the end of the day it is about safety and we have to, we are required to, comply with the FRA.”
Flanigan said the scenic railroad will operate anywhere from two to six days a week and officials are expecting a strong demand for tickets once the No. 1309 steam locomotive is in service.
“It’s all about safety,” Flanigan added. “We have to be in two-way communication. You have radios and exchange information. It’s vitally important. These pedal cars usually operate on abandoned tracks. Our tracks are utilized in conjunction with the FRA.
“If (Tracks and Yaks) is bringing people ... anytime someone is bringing in people and creating jobs we support that. But, the FRA is not the enemy. They are the ones involved if there is an accident and someone has to call the insurance man and say, ‘we had a wreck.’
"We are willing to talk with Dave (Caporale). Our door is open if he has any concerns or issues. But it's about safety and we have to follow the procedures and I think everyone would want that."
