CUMBERLAND — Nothing like a few scoops of ice cream to make the idea of a train ride even more enticing.
The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad has sweetened the deal for families and kids with its new Ice Cream Train ride. Wesley Heinz, interim CEO of the railroad, said the new excursion is one of the recent changes made at the tourist attraction in an effort to increase ridership.
“People in the community are very excited about the future and they’ve been very supportive of the more aggressive and strategic way we are approaching things now,” said Heinz, who was hired on June 10.
In addition to the new ride, Heinz said track maintenance between Cumberland and Frostburg is taking place while repair work continues on the No. 1309 steam engine.
While maintenance continues, Heinz added a short excursion for families with young children called the Ice Cream Train.
“On July 2 and July 16 we ran our first and second Ice Cream Train, which is new to Western Maryland Scenic Railroad. Both trips sold out and the July 30 train is almost completely sold out,” Heinz said.
“You get the ice cream as you board the train,” he said. “With 70% of the passengers under 10, their attention span is shorter so we make a quick run up to the Narrows and go over the high bridge and we come back into town. In August we will move the Ice Cream Train to Frostburg and we will run out of Frostburg on the night of Aug. 6 and Aug. 20.”
Track improvements, tie replacement
Heinz said repair work has been progressing this summer on the 16 miles of aging track between the Western Maryland Railway Station and the Frostburg Depot. WMSR officials reported in March that hundreds of ties needed replaced on the line. Heinz has enlisted the help of some of his contacts in New England.
“A week before last we had an all-volunteer group of guys come down from Maine from the Bridgton and Saco River Railroad Museum and from the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, which of course is where I am also the executive director at,” he said. “They came down and they completely replaced railroad ties and over 400 feet of rail.”
Heinz said the volunteers are back this weekend to continue the work. “It shows we have other railroad entities who believe in the community enough that they come down here and volunteer their time to make sure that we are successful which is a big win.”
The track, according to Heinz, has not had any significant repair work in more than 50 years. He said some of the most “crucial” mainline track repair work is being done by Rhinehart Railroad Construction Inc.
“They specialize in railroad right-of-way maintenance and construction and they have been making adjustments to the track a little at a time over the last several months. So some of the most offending areas have been alleviated so that has also been a really big win.
“The railroad crossing at Cash Valley Road, that is also being replaced by a program that operates through the state of Maryland. That should be complete before the end of the fall. There is going to have to be some new light fixtures and things for signaling so it is safer. At the approaches, you will be able to see, from a great distance, that the railroad crossing is active, which is a big win.”
Heinz said the WMSR is not prevented from running to Frostburg and expects those excursions to resume before September.
Baldwin No. 1309 steam engine
Heinz said work continues on the massive Baldwin steam locomotive No. 1309, which WMSR officials said will be a huge draw once operational. He said it has been difficult finding parts due to the high demand and worker shortage.
“The engine, the firebrick, is one of the commodities we’ve been waiting for. It has been packaged for shipment. We actually had to get it out of Colorado. A lot of scenic railroads use a refractory company out of Colorado,” he said.
“Firebrick is the lining material which helps with conducting in the fire box and protects the crown sheet,” Heinz said. “It’s a common material in oil and gas fired boilers. What (firebrick that was in No. 1309) was long since broken down so we had to redo all that. That is one of the last major items that has to be shipped in.”
Heinz said he hopeful No. 1309 will be operational in the fall. “It doesn’t seem like we are too far off. We are getting closer every day.”
“The steam crew is busy making sure the regular (diesel) train runs but more importantly I’ve given them a more quantifiable time to get out there and get it finished. I think they are really on the right track to getting there. I feel very positive about it.”
‘Energy, improved morale’
Heinz appeared at Tuesday’s meeting of the Cumberland mayor and City Council at City Hall.
“The enthusiasm and the energy we are seeing at the scenic railroad is something that is great to see,” Mayor Ray Morriss said. “With the Ice Cream Train, I think people will see the scenic railroad is truly an asset to them. In addition, we will see the Polar Express coming back as well.”
City Councilman Eugene Frazier said he has been pleased with the “energy and improved morale” at the WMSR.
Heinz said he helped turn around the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad and hopes to do the same in Cumberland.
“What I’m trying to facilitate is taking the things that worked successfully in Maine and implement them here in Cumberland,” he said. “In Maine, they were spiraling downward. The Maine Narrow Gauge parallels where the WMSR is today in many, many ways.”
Heinz is not new to Cumberland. He began coming here four years ago to help work on No. 1309.
“In 2017, I had the opportunity to come here and start working on the steam locomotive that will hopefully serve as a catalyst to reinvigorate the WMSR. The railroad was such a great idea 35 years ago and I think there is plenty of interest in it for the future.”
Polar Express on track
Heinz said the railroad will also run the popular Polar Express excursion beginning Nov. 26 and will be releasing scheduling and tickets “in the next couple days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.