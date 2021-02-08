CUMBERLAND — The Federal Railroad Administration has ordered the replacement of all railroad ties between Cumberland and Frostburg before the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad can resume excursions.
The railroad administration made the determination following an inspection, and the estimated cost for replacement of the 50,000 ties, according to the FRA, is $2 million.
“The FRA report said the defects must be repaired before we can run,” John Garner, the scenic railroad’s general manager, said during an interview last week. WMSR officials said some of the railroad ties are nearly 50 years old.
Following a strong Polar Express season in 2019, the railroad was shut down by the pandemic, which resulted in a loss of its primary source of revenue, ticket sales. Now railroad officials are faced with raising the funds to repair the ties along the 14 miles of track.
Allegany County oversees the track right of way. County Commissioner Creade Brodie said he had not seen the FRA report yet and will have to review it.
“There was talk of ties being replaced,” said Brodie, “I didn’t know the whole thing needed replaced. I’m not sure where they will get the money to replace them. That is a lot of money.”
Frostburg Mayor Bob Flanigan, who serves on the scenic railroad’s board of directors, said a contractor reviewed the track line and concurred the cost would be roughly $2 million
“We reached out to a concern in Frederick,” said Flanigan. “They did a verification of what the FRA had to say. That is the number ($2 million) we are going off of. They would bring in the machinery and will get the ties in. It is a lot of ties.”
Flanigan said a program needs to be established for track maintenance.
“All railroads have to have regular tie replacement programs. CSX goes out every year and replaces thousands of ties, same for Union Pacific and (Burlington) Northern Santa Fe; they have to,” said Flanigan.
“The main line belongs to Allegany County,” he added. “The amount we are given ($140,000) each year (by the county) ... we appreciate that but it is a drop in the bucket. We burn through it quickly. It doesn’t afford a tie crew. It’s at least four full-time positions. You have to pay them a good wage. ... It’s hard work.”
Flanigan said aging ties are “not the (WMSR’s) fault.”
“We don’t do anything to make them go bad. Time takes its toll. Weather is hard on the railroad ties and they don’t mend themselves. The state highway (administration) has to repave roads. We need a program that, every year, we do a couple of miles. But we have to get the work done. We want to work with the county. A regular maintenance program has to be put into place.”
The scenic railroad is also in the process of readying the massive No. 1309 Baldwin steam locomotive for operation. The locomotive was started on New Year’s Eve and ran a short distance at the WMSR’s Ridgeley, West Virginia, train yard as members of the community listened to the steam whistle blow.
WMSR officials say the work on No. 1309 is progressing and are confident it can be ready to make the pull to Frostburg by the summer. The railroad has received roughly $300,000 in charitable donations for the work on No. 1309, according to Flanigan, with Trains magazine assisting in the fundraising campaign.
“We get donations from all over the country and the world. People want to see this locomotive run,” said Flanigan. “When we get operating, people will come from all over to take a ride on this steam locomotive.”
Del. Mike McKay (R-Allegany, Washington), who also serves on the railroad’s board of directors, said at a Jan. 21 meeting of the county commissioners that Gov. Larry Hogan’s office awarded a $500,000 grant to the railroad.
“The railroad is a leader in tourism for the region,” he said during the meeting. “We know the importance the railroad brings to the county.”
The Baldwin No. 1309 will be the largest steam locomotive in the country available to the general public once operational.
