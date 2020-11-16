CUMBERLAND — Following a final canvas of votes, Crystal Bender, Tammy Fraley and David Bohn have prevailed as the top three finishers for seats on the Allegany County Board of Education.
Six candidates competed for three open seats. On election night, unofficial totals placed Bender, a newcomer, in first while incumbents Fraley and Bohn finished second and third, respectively.
Following the Nov. 3 election, more than 4,000 additional ballots, including mail-in and provisional ballots, were yet to be counted.
According to Diane Loibel, Allegany County Board of Elections administrator, the final canvas of provisional ballots was completed Thursday followed by a final count of mail-in ballots on Friday.
Bender finished with 12,216 votes, Fraley captured 12,116 and Bohn garnered 10,756.
Incumbent Ed Root was fourth with 10,414 votes, followed by Linda Widmyer with 9,602 and Steve Lewis with 8,859. There were 273 write-in votes.
“It was interesting to see how the ballots came in,” said Fraley, the current board president. “I’m really excited to have four more years to continue to try to make a difference. I was pleased to see how many people came out to vote in general. That was very encouraging.
“With the COVID, it is really going to be important for the school system to have people with backgrounds in business and in technology. Me and Crystal Bender and Dr. Bohn, with his background, we can bring that. I think that will help.
“We lost a little with that education law background that Ed Root has, especially during these times. But, I know he is still around to make phone calls too. We will move forward and continue to get the school system back on track after COVID.”
Fraley said the board’s first task will be to hire a permanent superintendent. Jeff Blank is currently serving in an interim capacity.
“The very first thing on our agenda that we have to do, regardless of COVID, is to hire a permanent superintendent,” said Fraley. “So that process will begin as soon as January gets here.”
