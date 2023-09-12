FROSTBURG — The shootings and violence at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill last month and in Frostburg near the university’s campus within the last year are having significant impacts on students’ ability to not only feel safe but perform well academically.
As awareness for the importance of mental health continues to increase throughout the country, the impacts of potentially traumatic events are being more closely studied by mental health professionals.
GiShawn Mance, a clinical psychologist and associate professor at Howard University, has noticed the increase in her own students. “Younger generations are much more vocal about mental wellness, especially on social media. Personal narratives are now more public than they have been in the past,” she wrote in an article for Howard Magazine.
The enhanced focus on mental wellbeing can be seen at Frostburg State, too. After a shooting during the university’s homecoming weekend in October 2022 only two blocks away from campus and another in May across the street from school property, many students and faculty are voicing their concern for the stability of mental health on academic performance.
“When you find out it’s a student responsible and the victims are other students, it gets a little personal. I could have been that student,” said Myles Henderson, a graduate student enrolled in Frostburg State’s Counseling Psychology program. “This can affect people who have anxiety or other mental health issues, and college is stressful enough.”
Henderson, an off-campus resident, lives less than a mile from the two shooting incidents. Nearly 10% of students enrolled at Frostburg State live off-campus, according to the university’s website.
The killing of an associate professor by one of his own graduate students at UNC Chapel Hill on Aug. 28, has raised awareness toward the safety and performance of students at Frostburg State.
Susan Mandell, the director of the university’s Counseling and Psychological Services and a licensed clinical psychologist in Maryland, recognizes many of the effects that these traumatic events can have on students.
“Experiencing a traumatic event can affect an individual in a variety of ways. It can impact a person’s mood, thoughts and behaviors negatively,” she said. “It may also cause a person to have a difficult time concentrating, especially at school or work.”
Many students are affected by violent events on or near college campuses even if they don’t express their feelings.
Fortunately, there are many ways to adapt and cope to these events. “One of the most important steps may be to recognize the impact the experience is having on them and know that they are experiencing normal reactions to an abnormal event,” Mandell said. “Deep breathing and meditation can be used to help when someone is struggling with managing their thoughts or physical symptoms.”
While managing symptoms is extremely important, reaching out to mental health professionals is critical.
Mandell can be reached at 301-687-4234 or at caps-s.mandell@frostburg.edu.
