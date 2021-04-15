LAVALE — The 35th Annual Boy Scouts of America Scouting for Food Campaign kicked off April 1, continuing partnerships with local food banks.
On Saturday, Scouts and volunteers from the Potomac District will be conducting a Scouting for Food shredding event in partnership with Burgmeier’s Hauling.
The public is invited to bring any personal documents that need shredded along with non-perishable food items to the LaVale United Methodist Church at 565 National Highway, LaVale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Individual households are limited to 100 pounds of shredding.
More information on the Boy Scouts of America, Laurel Highlands Council, Scouting for Food Campaign can be found at www.lhcscouting.org/ScoutingForFood or by contacting Michele Brenneman, field director at Michele.Brenneman@scouting.org or 814-471-10909 ext. 7109.
Laurel Highlands Council serves nearly 10,000 youth members and 4,000 volunteer adult leaders throughout its multi-state footprint serving Western Pennsylvania, Western Maryland and parts of West Virginia, making it one of the largest councils in the Boy Scouts of America.
