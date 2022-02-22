CUMBERLAND — City officials are conducting an online survey to give citizens the opportunity to share their opinion on a location for a proposed $450,000 skate park.
The top sites under consideration so far have been the Mason Sporting Complex in South End, Constitution Park and Jaycee Field on Furnace Street. City Councilwoman Laurie Marchini encouraged residents to share their opinions by taking the online poll at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/N5MVR8W.
"I'm anxious to see the results of the survey to see what the general interest is, and I hope people will weigh in," said Marchini. "Personally, I like (Constitution) Park or Riverside (Mason Sporting Complex), but I am open to what the community would like."
Council members Rock Cioni, Eugene Frazier and Joe George and Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss have expressed similar opinions. They are concerned that utilizing Jaycee Field will reduce the number of fields for leagues, in particular girls softball, as well as neighborhood pickup games.
"I share Joe and Rock's opinion that we don't want to lose a field," said Marchini. "But, if this is something the community really wants then I can support that, but we do have to find the best place for it."
Advocates for the skate park have favored Jaycee Field.
"They say if we put it at Jaycee Field we're taking a field away from the community, but if we put it at the Mason Sporting Complex we are also taking a field away from the community," said Cheyenne Jenkins, president of a committee the park's construction. "There is no space there for this to go, so you still have to take away from something.
"We are still set on Jaycee Field," Jenkins said. "We let the city know that if it comes down to it, we would be OK with Mason Sports (Complex). At this point we are tired of discussing locations. We've been discussing it for a year. We just want to get it settled with the city. Our project is at a standstill until we have a location."
According to the skate park advocates, a 10,000-square-foot skate park could be constructed for roughly $450,000. Allegany County government has pledged $250,000 toward construction of the park. Supporters of the park said they are prepared to raise the additional funds needed to make the park a reality.
Results of the survey are expected to be in by early March.
