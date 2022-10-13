CUMBERLAND — Del. Mike McKay said Thursday the abortion issue in Maryland was settled by vote in 1992 and he does not plan to submit legislation to seek changes to the current law.
McKay’s comments came during a political forum featuring candidates for the Maryland District 1 Senate seat. McKay, a Republican, is facing Democrat Mike Dreisbach in the Nov. 8 general election. The winner will fill the seat made available by the retirement of Sen. George C. Edwards.
The forum, sponsored by the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce, was held at the LaVale Library and hosted by Juli McCoy, chamber executive director.
Dreisbach, owner of the Savage River Lodge, described himself as a “blue dog” Democrat. “It’s a person that has always been in the middle,” said Dreisbach, a former labor mediator. “Most of the time we have these issues way over on the right or the left. It’s difficult to solve these issues, but we all have some common denominators.”
When asked about the abortion issue, Dreisbach said, “I honestly believe the state has no business telling any person what they’re going to do with their public health. I’m glad I haven’t had to make that decision. The decision needs to be about the person, and that person’s spouse or their partner. It needs to between them, their religious beliefs, their doctor and their family. I absolutely don’t think the state has any business being in the middle of that. I will make sure we try to protect that right in Western Maryland.”
McKay said, “That (abortion) issue was settled in 1992 in the state of Maryland. It was put on the ballot and it won by a margin of two to one. As a senator, I don’t have any plans of entering any kind of legislation limiting that and it’s over. I will tell you I am pro life. I will stick to my convictions. But just like issues, when we have an issue we articulate what the people in Western Maryland are saying and we do our best. We put our vote up and the issue is settled and we move on to the next thing.”
The candidates were also asked about their position on gun ownership and the Second Amendment.
“I’ve been a hunter for 60 years,” Dreisbach said. “I kill deer, elk and turkeys. I rely on the ability for me to own a rifle and own a gun. I will say that I don’t need an AR-15 ... to go hunting deer. But I absolutely believe in the Second Amendment that we have the ability to protect ourselves against militias.”
McKay said, “I am endorsed by the NRA in this election. I was endorsed in 2014 and 2018 by the NRA. Our votes have been judged and we have been a strong advocate to make sure that your Second Amendment right is not trampled on in Annapolis.”
