CUMBERLAND — Seven candidates, six Republicans and one Democrat, are vying for three open seats on the Allegany County Board of Commissioners.
The race for the three-member county commission is a partisan contest, with commissioners serving four-year terms. The field of six Republicans will be reduced to three candidates as a result of the July 19 primary. Anthony M. Joseph, the Democratic candidate, will move on to the Nov. 8 general election.
Currently, three Republicans sit on the commission: Creade Brodie Jr., David Caporale and Jake Shade. Shade is running for state Senate while Brodie and Caporale are seeking reelection.
In addition to Brodie and Caporale, Republican candidates include Bill Atkinson, Jonathan Dayton, Todd Logsdon and David Robison.
The candidates were asked why they decided to run and what their outlook is for the county.
Atkinson, of Cumberland, is retired from the Maryland Department of Planning where he worked for 30 years. He is also the project manager for the proposed River Park attraction at Canal Place.
"I still have the passion for public service and getting things done for our area and how we can improve things," said Atkinson. "I truly love where I live.
"For economic development, we need to do better at recruiting outdoor reaction lifestyle manufacturing. They are jobs you can making a living off of.
"We need more broadband access and also to attract the tech companies. The people who work for those companies can work anywhere. We have a steady supply of college graduates that love this area. Let's keep them here.
"We need to do better at growing our local established existing businesses. If our existing businesses are doing well they will help sell the area to other businesses that are part of the supply chain."
Brodie, who was first elected in 2010, is seeking his fourth term. He is nearing retirement as maintenance supervisor for the LaVale Sanitary Commission and will be going into the mining business.
"The overall outlook is good but we have to keep going the way we are going," said Brodie. "The main reason I have run for office is that I hate taxes and I'm looking to help people any way I can. Those are the main reasons I ran in 2010 and they still are the main reasons.
"One thing we need to do is increase our workforce base. Hunter Douglas, American Woodmark, WebstaurantStore ... they need employees and it is a tough market for them to get enough people.
"Tourism is good and it's one of the eggs in the basket, but Allegany County will never make it alone on tourism. I can show that in the numbers. Seven tourism jobs equate to one manufacturing job."
Caporale, an owner of Caporale's Bakery, is seeking his second term.
"I feel strongly about the progress that we've made the past four years and I want to see that continue," said Caporale. "I was very pleased to see the FedEx expansion here in Cumberland. When we had the announcement I remember saying, 'What's Next?' We are always looking to add more jobs in Allegany County.
It was announced in November that FedEx would be constructing a distribution center along state Route 51. The center is under construction and expected to employ 200 people by the end of its first year of operation.
"Employers like Hunter Douglas and American Woodmark, they're looking to expand as well. I also know people personally who work in metropolitan areas and during COVID they found that they didn't need to be in an office and pay a high rent or mortgage. They want to come to a place like this where housing is more affordable and crime is lower and traffic less and we want to expand on that."
Caporale also wants to make good use of the new Sen. George C. Edwards Fund for economic development, which will grow by $10 million each year until it reaches $50 million.
Dayton, 24, lives in Cumberland. He works for the Maryland Rural Health Association and is completing a doctorate in public health from Capella University. He is also a firefighter and EMT for the Westernport and Baltimore Pike fire companies.
"At a younger age I was appointed to the Maryland Youth Advisory Council by the speaker of the House," said Dayton. "I worked a lot on youth related bills and I really enjoyed myself. And with a background in emergency services, I saw that I just like to make a difference.
"I thought about the House of Delegates, but right now I think I can make a contribution at the county level. I bring some youthful ideas. I truly think that in order to attract and build up that younger generation, we need to have some young leadership.
"One of my three pillars is population growth, creating new jobs. You see signs that say now hiring. The jobs are here; many of my college friends moved away but there is a lot to do here. We need to be growing more of the outdoor recreation economy. There is a lot that makes Allegany County special.
"Our public safety needs to be top notch, investing in the sheriff's office and law enforcement. We also need to expand broadband. There is a great opportunity here for telework."
Logsdon, 32, is a teacher at Mountain Ridge High School and lives in Frostburg.
"I think Allegany County seems to be functioning pretty well and I'm inspired by that and I want to work to continue what the commissioners and people in the past have done," said Logsdon. "I think we need a person who is out there working and not worried about getting the credit. I just want to see the results.
"We are in a position in Allegany County where we've been in population decline and we need to stabilize and get it going back the other way. The city governments and county need to work together and say yes to things and finish some things.
"As for tourism, the No. 1309 (steam locomotive) working and the plans for Canal Place are good ... but while tourism attracts people, it doesn't attract a permanent population. Tourism is great and we should work on it but we should focus on things that are going to get more people who are going to be buying a home here and going to our schools.
"We need to develop more career type, sustainable jobs that pay a good salary that will attract people here. We need more housing as well.
"Things like the bridges, and blighted property, we need to find a way to work together and get things done."
Robison, who lives in the Bedford Road area, is self-employed doing repairs and inspections for cars, trucks and buses.
"I ran four years ago," said Robison. "It was an interesting experience and I still have some good ideas and views I want to present to the voters. I talked about workforce training at the time and the county ran with it.
"We need to have a county that is more transparent about what is happening," he said. "We are losing some businesses, small businesses. But when you lose three or five jobs, or 10 jobs, it adds up.
"Why didn't they reduce the piggyback (income) tax down half a percent? The money they are using there is the people's money ... it's our money.
"They been talking about Cumberland Chase and the senior nursing facility out on Route 220, but what has happened? There is another couple million dollars in investment. Give me some accomplishments in the last eight years that the county has really benefited from.
"You got the bridges, we need to finish some things. We need a good enough housing market to draw people to this area. They are basing things on tourism, we need that, but when are we going to attract an industry."
