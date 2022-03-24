CUMBERLAND — A lively debate on taxes dominated Thursday's meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners, with the discussion ending with Commissioner Jake Shade proposing a reduction in the income tax known as the piggyback tax.
"The piggy tax is really income tax," said Jason Bennett, county administrator, in a Times-News interview after the meeting. "It's called the piggyback tax because the state actually collects it for us. So we piggyback off of the state. It is calculated on the state tax return. They collect it and remit it to us."
During the discussion on taxes, which included a citizen asking for a decrease in the property tax rate, the board reiterated their desire to keep the tax rate the same. However, Shade proposed the board consider lowering the piggyback income tax.
"I would like to have Administrator (Jason) Bennett look into lowering the piggyback tax rate from 3.05% to 3.00%," said Shade. "It would be about a $500,000 decrease for county residents' taxes. I think it would be the first time in county history that it has gone up, or down. I don't think they have ever decreased it since it was put in."
Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr. said he would like to pursue the idea. However, Commissioner Dave Caporale opposed the idea.
"I sort of have an issue with that," said Caporale. "I would be cautious about a decrease (that would cause) a half million dollar hole in our budget. I thought we were going to maintain current rates, and that is what I'd like to stick by."
Bennett said he would look at formulating Shade's proposal for a future vote.
The recent news that the county is estimating a $4.2 million budget surplus was also part of the discussion. The commissioners said that the surplus was not due to the receipt of $13 million federal COVID relief funding, but was largely a result of rising income tax revenue and higher tax assessments in the eastern part of the county.
"That the budget surplus is from the federal money, that is not the case," said Caporale. "That is to the contrary. We could have put some of it in the general fund but we didn't."
"We have heard about the $4.2 million surplus," said Shade. "There is a couple things that can be credited for that. A lot is now we have a huge increase in the amount people are earning in the county. A lot of it is new revenue from income tax." Shade said the area is seeing job growth, and people are moving into the area.
Nancy Brant, a Bedford Road resident, spoke during the hearing on acceptance of the constant yield tax rate. She said, since the property tax assessments in the eastern part of the county have increased 11% and the county is experiencing a budget surplus, the commissioners should consider lowering the tax rate to help offset tax bills for the residents.
The constant yield tax rate is a rate calculated by the state that a jurisdiction would have to impose in order to obtain the same amount of property tax revenue in fiscal year 2022 as it did in fiscal 2021.
"We have a windfall of $4.2 million (in the budget) we did not expect," said Brant. "To get your (property) tax you take your rate and assessment and multiply them together."
Brant argued that tax rate equates to an increase particularly when assessments are going up. "The county is telling us taxes aren't going up. I certainly call it a tax raise. Don't give us more taxes," said Brant.
Shade said the tax rate is 0.9750, and it will remain the same as the previous year.
