ANNAPOLIS — Forty percent of Marylanders ages 65 and older have received COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday, and Allegany County reached its own milestone, with more than 10,000 residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.
“We continue to follow the science and make vaccinating older Marylanders one of our highest priorities as we work to ensure equitable access to vaccines,” Hogan said. “This will continue to be a long process, but we anticipate more supply coming that will help us increase this pace even further. I want to thank all of the vaccinators — the Maryland Department of Health, the first responders, the Maryland National Guard, our hospitals, local health departments, and pharmacies — working around the clock to get shots into arms.”
Hogan also said the state is averaging 35,072 shots per day and has administered more than 1.3 million doses.
‘Keep working hard’
In Allegany County, at least 10,107 people (14.4% of the county population) have received at least a first dose of the vaccine, and at least 7,141 people (10.2%) have received both doses.
County Commission President Jake Shade praised the efforts of the county health department and UPMC Western Maryland.
“I believe we are running one of the best vaccination programs in the state of Maryland in terms of efficiency. The only thing that is holding us back from administering more doses is receiving more doses,” Shade said Monday. “This vaccination program was achieved while also running a large scale testing location at the fairgrounds.”
The county had the state’s lowest case rate per 100,000 (3.04) and positivity rate (1.08%), according to date released Monday, and has seen at least 6,408 cases and 199 deaths. The state average case rate was 13.6 and positivity rate was 3.52, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
“This (shot) milestone is another step to returning to normalcy. We need to remain cautious over the next few months, but we should recognize the incredible drop in cases since the peak in December and even the decrease in the last 30 days.”
The county has dispersed $3.3 million in grants to over 300 local businesses since May 2020.
“We are going to keep working hard in every way we can,” Shade said. “That means continuing to vaccinate the public as fast as we can, administering local COVID relief funds to businesses who have been impacted, working with the Board of Education to ensure they have every resource necessary to get students back in school safely, and keeping your county government running smoothly. It’s been incredible to see our community work together over the last year.”
J&J on the way
Hogan said Maryland has been initially allocated 49,600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, all of which will be shipped to providers this week.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe, effective, and made right here in Maryland,” the governor said. “Our plan is to get this vaccine into the community right away and right into arms so that we can continue increasing our vaccination rate.”
The vaccine is the third granted emergency use authorization by the FDA. State health officials will direct it to mass vaccination sites, hospitals, local health departments and community health centers. In addition, it will be deployed to pharmacies that the federal government has selected to participate in its retail pharmacy partnership.
County moves to Phase 1C
Now that the majority of residents 75 and older have had the opportunity to be vaccinated, the Allegany County Health Department will begin transitioning to Phase 1C, scheduling appointments for individuals under age 75, with the oldest first, health officials said Monday.
In addition to those age 65 and older, Phase 1C includes public health and safety workers not covered in Phase 1A and essential workers in lab services, food/agriculture production, manufacturing, the U.S. Postal Service, public transit and grocery stores.
“In partnership with UPMC Western Maryland, we are scheduling appointments for eligible individuals who have completed the online vaccine interest form,” said ACHD spokesperson Brenda Caldwell. “Those who were eligible in previous phases are still prioritized, followed by those age 65 and older. Those classifications will be followed by the remainder of those who qualify under Phase 1C.”
To fill out a vaccine interest form, visit the website at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
