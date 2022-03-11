CUMBERLAND, Md. — Jake Shade, Allegany County Commission president, said Thursday the county is "stronger than ever" with a record-breaking $4.2 million budget surplus.
Shade's comments came during his State of the County address, which was given at the regular meeting of the county commissioners. The address was the final one for Shade, who is running for State Senate.
The county benefited financially in 2021 from coronavirus relief funding which pumped $13 million into the county's coffers through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Shade highlighted many of the success stories which occurred in the last year. "Ground is now being cleared for construction of a 193,000 square foot FedEx distribution center which will be the largest new building in the county since 2004." The center, located south of Cumberland on U.S. Route 51, is expected to employ up to 200 people.
Shade also touted achievements made in expanding broadband access.
"Allegany County invested $500,000 to upgrade and expand broadband access and service via the Allconet fixed wireless broadband network," said Shade. The new technologies, added Shade, has increased speed by 10 times in some cases while bringing internet connectivity to Cash Valley, Flintstone, Mount Savage and Oldtown.
Highlights for the public works department included the completion of a $275,000 drainage improvement project in Bowling Green while several residents in the Bedford Road area were connected to county water through a $600,000 construction project.
Shade said the county's tourism economy continues to be "resilient." The Great Allegheny Passage and the C&O Canal Towpath received 330,000 visitors last year while the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad has 47,000 riders.
Shade also touted the returned of the Baldwin Steam Engine No. 1309 to the WMSR, the largest mallet steam locomotive in operation in the world.
First elected in 2014, Shade, 29, has served two terms as a commissioner.
"It has been an honor to serve as Allegany County Commissioner over the past eight years," he said. "This is my last State of the County address and I want to thank our citizens, county employees, and everyone else that is involved in our community. I can say without a doubt that Allegany County is on the right path, and I'm excited to see what comes next."
