WESTERNPORT — A juvenile burning pine needles with a lighter sparked a fire Friday that destroyed a shed on Baughman Street in Westernport, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.

Firefighters from Potomac and surrounding companies were called to the property at 4:40 p.m. and extinguished the fire in the 12- by 8-foot shed in about five minutes, the fire marshal's office said. Damage was listed at $800.

The fire was discovered by the property owner and there were no injuries.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you