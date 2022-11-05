WESTERNPORT — A juvenile burning pine needles with a lighter sparked a fire Friday that destroyed a shed on Baughman Street in Westernport, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
Firefighters from Potomac and surrounding companies were called to the property at 4:40 p.m. and extinguished the fire in the 12- by 8-foot shed in about five minutes, the fire marshal's office said. Damage was listed at $800.
The fire was discovered by the property owner and there were no injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.