OAKLAND — A Friendsville man was arrested on numerous drug charges after members of the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search and seizure warrant at a hotel in McHenry near Deep Creek Lake late Thursday night.
The warrant stemmed from a drug investigation conducted by narcotics division and patrol deputies, according to a press release received Friday evening. The sheriff’s office said search of the hotel room led to the recovery of crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, drug packaging materials, scales and drug paraphernalia. The total combined street value of the seized drugs was approximately $2,300.
Earl Roscoe Diggs Jr., 35, was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Diggs was held without bail after appearing before a district court commissioner.
