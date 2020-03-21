CORRIGANVILLE — An Amtrak passenger was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment Saturday night after complaining of flu-like symptoms.
The train stopped as it was passing through Corriganville.
Two other people were in the train car but did not show symptoms, said Lt. Todd Bowman, public information officer for the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Bowman said fire and EMS units from Corriganville met the train at the intersection of Rockcut and Mount Savage roads. Other units were called later to move the patient from the train “due to a pre-existing condition,” Bowman said.
“With the current health crisis in the United States, all EMS units in Maryland under direction by the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems and local medical direction will continue to use universal precaution on incidents where COVID-19 and/or other respiratory illness is suspected … until proven otherwise,” Emergency Services Director James Pyles said. “First responders in Allegany County will uphold these precautions on incidents to ensure their protection.”
As of Saturday morning, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been documented in Allegany County.
