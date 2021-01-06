CUMBERLAND — Elected officials and citizens from across the region reacted strongly Wednesday to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.
U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-Md., tweeted that he was safe and had been evacuated from the Capitol: “Let me be clear: we will not be stopped by this lawless intimidation.”
Jake Shade, president of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners, called the display “sickening.”
“The people that did this need to go to prison and face extreme consequences,” he said. “It has nothing to do with American democracy. It’s a sad day for our country.”
State Sen. George Edwards called the events “out of line and inappropriate.”
“This country is very torn and divided at this point in time,” he said. “Emotions are running high. But you need to work those emotions out in other ways rather than what is transpiring down in D.C. at this point in time.”
“This is a physical assault on our Capitol,” said Patrick Hunt of Friendsville, who was selected by the Maryland Democratic Party to serve as a presidential elector to the Electoral College. “Millions and millions of our fellow citizens have exercised their first amendment rights without ever storming the building. It is sad and embarrassing and must be addressed.”
Beth Luers, of Bittinger, a retired Garrett College professor, taught history specializing in fascism and the Holocaust.
“They are anarchists and terrorists; you don’t do that,” she said. “Trump leads a cult and they are members of a cult. ... Trump has an ego the size of the universe. He is bully and everything is to feed his ego. We really need the 25th Amendment right now.”
The 25th Amendment says the vice president and a majority of principal officers of executive departments “or of such other body as Congress” may provide a declaration to Congress that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” At that point, the vice president would assume the powers of acting president.
