Six injured in I-68 crash at Naves Crossroad

CUMBERLAND — Six people suffered minor injuries Tuesday in a crash at the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 68 at Naves Crossroad, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The accident involving a tractor-trailer, an SUV and an automobile occurred at 8:23 a.m.
Bedford Road and Bowman's Addition volunteer fire departments, county ambulances and a county EMS supervisor, Cumberland Fire Department ambulances and Maryland State Police responded to the scene.
