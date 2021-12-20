Students at the Allegany County Center for Career and Technical Education participate in a Skills Showcase Monday at the Cresaptown School. Above: junior Lilly Fleming, from Fort Hill High School, works with carpentry instructor Gary Taylor on constructing a wooden cube. At left: Bo Berg, a senior electrical construction student from Mountain Ridge High School, wires a single pole switch during the event.

