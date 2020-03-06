Allegany Arts Council displaying artwork from public school pupils

CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council has again partnered with Allegany County Public Schools for its annual Allegany County Student Art Showcase March 7 through March 28.
The show, titled “Emerging Artists,” gives art teachers an opportunity to present the work of their students in a professional exhibition setting. The event is a valuable experience for children — seeing their work on display gives them the confidence to continue pursuing art as a career or lifelong avocation, according to an emailed news release from arts council representative Deb Litman.
Students from kindergarten through high school, as well as the local therapeutic program, will participate in the art showcase, which will feature a mixture of mediums, techniques and styles.
An opening night reception will be held March 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Saville and Schwab galleries, 9 N. Centre St. The reception is free and open to the public and students, educators and parents are encouraged to attend. During the public opening, faculty from the Frostburg State University Visual Arts Department will identify high school seniors who are eligible to receive the “Talent in the Arts” scholarship — a four year, $1,000 per year scholarship for students interested in the visual arts.
In addition, cash prizes will be awarded to students in elementary, middle and high school.
Local artist Donna Miller will serve as juror. Miller is passionate about the importance of nurturing young artists, citing arts educators from her own childhood who encouraged her to continue pursuit of art as a career.
She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Moore College of Art in Philadelphia. After college, she landed her first job with a small magazine publisher, which led to a long career with the National Wildlife Federation, where she designed books, calendars and educational materials and worked on the award-winning publication for children, “Ranger Rick.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.