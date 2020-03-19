Allegany Arts Council rolls out new A&E Districtlogo and video

CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council, in conjunction with the Maryland State Arts Council, has unveiled a new logo and video designed to promote Cumberland’s Arts & Entertainment District.
The city has one of 28 districts in the state designated through the Maryland State Arts Council. The Cumberland A&E District first received its designation in 2002 and is co-managed by the Allegany Arts Council and city of Cumberland. The district includes all of downtown Cumberland and Canal Place, stretching beyond the boundaries of what traditionally is considered “downtown.”
Maryland’s A&E Districts help develop and promote community involvement, tourism, and business revitalization through tax-related incentives that attract artists, arts organizations and other creative enterprises. Towns like Havre de Grace, Bel Air and Denton all have experienced revivals thanks in part to the work taking place within their A&E programs. Frostburg has an A&E District, as do Grantsville and Oakland in Garrett County.
In 2019, for the first time in the history of the program, A&E Districts began receiving operational funds which allowed them to undertake specific projects. The new Cumberland A&E District logo design is a result of that funding. “When we started to think about a brand which represented the Cumberland A&E, architecture came to mind,” said Julie Westendorff, AAC executive director, in an emailed news release.
“This new logo represents who we are as a downtown and comes at a great time when we are on the precipice of becoming something new. We are very proud to represent and support our A&E District and the creative professionals and businesses who work, reside, and invest in it. We also look forward to increasing the A&E’s involvement in helping to attract artists, support businesses in accessing tax programs, and build our downtown area into a cultural and arts hub.”
The video, which was launched March 11 on YouTube, was a collaborative effort between the Maryland State Arts Council, Wide Angle Youth Media, and the Allegany Arts Council. It showcases the A&E and Allegany County, and will eventually be housed on the new websites of the Allegany Arts Council and Cumberland A&E, both currently under development.
“We are so excited to really kick off the work of a true A&E with the release of this video and brand new logo,” said Westendorff. “Bigger things are coming with this new website — and it’s exciting to see other small communities across the state build a presence with the A&E program.”
To view the Cumberland A&E District video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KdUp0Mj0Zs&feature=youtu.be.
