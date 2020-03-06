American Irish dinner theater features fiddle player

KINGWOOD, W.Va.— The Preston Community Arts Center will present Mick the Fiddler in “An Evening of American Irish Songs and Stories” dinner theater with an array of Irish culinary favorites March 14.
West Virginia’s “Bard of Education,” actor and musician Mick Souter, will perform on a wide array of instruments, including banjo, fiddle, auto harp, guitar, dulcimer and mandolin. The singing will be interspersed with Irish humorous and historically based tales that frame the songs while adding an intriguing touch of Irish “blarney” to the mix.
Souter is West Virginia’s leading educational performing artist who has made more than 3,000 appearances at festivals, theaters, state parks and schools throughout West Virginia and several other states over the past 30 years.
The show will include a variety of American Irish songs that celebrate the experiences and sentiments of the Irish immigrants who poured onto America’s shores during the 1800s and early 1900s.
Dinner buffet and dessert will be provided by the Preston County Inn. Dinner will be at 6 p.m., followed by the show at 7 p.m.
Patrons can attend the show and dinner, show and dessert or show only. Dinner reservations are due March 12. Call 304-698-7198.
