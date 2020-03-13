Arts council names winners for 'Emerging Artists' show

CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council has announced the winners in its current exhibit, “Emerging Artists,” which features the work of Allegany County public elementary, middle and high school students.
Azlynn Duckworth from Allegany High School won the Best in Show award.
Earning first place among high-schoolers was Ally Norris from Allegany. Second place in that category went to Gavyn Stepp from Fort Hill. In third was Skylar Ellsworth of Allegany.
Judged as first place among middle school pupils was Alyssa Murphy from Mount Savage. Second place in that category was presented to Ben Shanklin of Braddock, with third won by Caleb Morgan from Washington.
Coming in first among elementary school children was Eden Robinson of Cash Valley, with Kate Fogel, second and Annalise Vu, third. Fogel and Vu both attend Beall Elementary.
In addition, Duckworth, Ellsworth, and Fort Hill students James Boyd were identified as candidates for Frostburg State University’s Talent in the Visual Arts Scholarships worth $1,000 a year to students who are accepted to FSU’s Department of Visual Arts and its Bachelor of Fine Arts Program.
The Emerging Artists exhibit will be on view at the arts council through March 28.
