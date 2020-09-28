Brass quintet performing livestream concert for FSU

FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State University Department of Music will present Jacob Dalager and the Parkway Brass in a livestreamed Faculty-Guest Artist Series concert on Oct. 4 at 3 p.m.
The recital is free to view online. The link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
The group will perform “Fanfare” from “La Péri” by Paul Dukas, arranged by Wayne Barrington; “Sonata From Die Bänkelsängerlieder” by an unknown composer, edited by Robert King; “Fancies, Toyes and Dreames” by Giles Farnaby, arranged by Elgar Howarth; “Canzona Bergamasca” by Samuel Scheidt, arranged by Conrad DeJong; “Five Pieces” by Anthony Holborne, edited by Robert King; “Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite No. 1” by Ottorino Respighi, arranged by Dalager; “El Gato Montés” by Manuel Panella, arranged by Jay Lichtmann; and “Quintet No. 1” by Victor Ewald.
“La Péri” is a 1912 ballet in one act by French composer Dukas about Iskender (the Persian name for Alexander the Great) searching for immortality and his encounter with a mythological Peri (winged spirit).
“Sonata From Die Bänkelsängerlieder” was found among some music sheets bought in the auction of the effects of a Dr. Gehring. The title “Die Bänkelsängerlieder” means “The Bench Singer,” the itinerant musician who is singing about the stories he witnesses every day.
Farnaby, who graduated from Oxford in 1592, is most noted for his 52 pieces contained in the Fitzwilliam Virginal Book. These pieces, from which “Fancies, Toyes and Dreames” are selected, are known as “genre pieces,” whimsical portraits of common, everyday things and feelings and very different from the religiously devout music of the period.
Scheidt, a German composer, organist and teacher of the early Baroque era, is best known for his “Canzon Bergamasca,” played by brass quintets all over the world.
Holborne, a gentleman at the court of Elizabeth I, composed for many different instruments and was the most prolific of English composers of dance music at the end of the 16th century. This collection of dances for consort (a small group of instruments) was published in 1599.
The Russian composer and teacher Respighi never forgot his studies of historical music, and in 1917 he orchestrated his first “Suite of Ancient Airs and Dances.” He arranged very old music in the modern clothes of the 20th-century orchestra. This suite is based on collections of Italian lute music that had been printed in the 1880s.
“El Gato Montés” (“The Wild Cat”) is an opera in three acts composed by Penella, who also wrote the Spanish-language libretto. It premiered in 1916 in Valencia and has been popular in Spanish-speaking countries.
Ewald was a Russian engineer, architect and composer of music, mainly for conical brass instruments. He composed “Quintet No. 1” in 1890.
Parkway Brass is a brass quintet based in the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore corridor. The group performs throughout Maryland and the greater D.C. metro area and is the brass quintet in residence at Christ Lutheran Church in Baltimore. As teachers themselves, the musicians value education and perform educational outreach programs at schools.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, musical performances before live audiences will not be held until conditions warrant. However, the Department of Music is planning a series of online presentations. Links will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts. For more information, call 301-687-4109. For more information on Parkway Brass, visit https://www.parkwaybrass.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.