Art exhibit includes reception, sale to benefit Fort Ashby Library
FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — An art exhibit at the Fort Ashby Public Library that opens March 21 will include a reception for the artist, Craig Etchison, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All the artwork is for sale to benefit the Fort Ashby Public Library. The exhibit will run through April 4.
Celebrate the Spoken Word! for poets, storytellers, writers and listeners
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Grant County Arts Council Inc. presents Celebrate the Spoken Word!, a gathering for poets, storytellers, writers, singers and people who just like to listen.
The event will be held March 21 at 2 p.m. at the Landes Arts Center, 18 Mountain View St.
Anyone who wants to recite a poem, read a passage, tell a story or perform a song can participate. Refreshments will be served.
A donation is requested from nonmembers. For more information, call 304-257-4891.
