Candidates sought for Miss Heritage Days and Miss Heritage Days Teen

CUMBERLAND — Applications are being accepted for Miss Heritage Days and Miss Heritage Days Teen.
The new scholarship winner will be crowned on June 13 at a stage in front of the main Allegany County Library on Washington Street.
There is no registration fee to compete in the pageant.
The titles are both part of the Miss Maryland Organization/Miss Maryland Outstanding Teen Organization.
Young women 13 to 17 years old will vie for the teen title, while those 18 to 25 will complete in the other contest.
Interviews will conducted June 6 at noon.
Applications must be submitted no later than May 30.
Interested individuals should email Teresa Whetzel, pageant executive director, at trwhetzel@yahoo.com and an online application will be emailed to them.
