BEDFORD, Pa. — Off Pitt Street Theater will hold kids auditions for “Millie Monka & the Salmon Cannery,” by Cindy Marcus and Flip Kobler, March 29 at 1 p.m. and March 30 and 31 at 7 p.m.
Actors ages 7 to 14 are encouraged to sign up.
Off Pitt Street provided this synopsis: “The salmon cannery has been in the Monka family for five generations, long before even Gramma Monka was around — bless her big, fragile heart. But when something fishy starts to happen and all the salmon disappear from the river, the fate of the beloved family business threatens to take a deep dive. The production is filled with hilarious, eccentric characters and opportunities for every actor to shine.”
No singing is required and no prior acting experience is necessary — only reading fluency and a willingness to learn. To read detailed character descriptions and sign up for an audition, visit: www.offpittstreet.com, call/text 814-310-1987 or email info@offpittstreet.com. Walk-ins will be accepted, but registration is encouraged.
Off Pitt Street Theater is located at 110 W. Pitt St.
