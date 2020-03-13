OAKLAND — The Youghiogheny Glades Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will present an evening of history and dinner May 2 at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. The catered buffet will feature ham and baked steak with side dishes and dessert. Tickets are available from Denise Shay,301-334-1638, dshay3@verizon.net, or Diane Stevens, 301-746-8943, kraigditz@yahoo.com. Seating is limited.
The Nellie Bly Story will be shared by JoAnn Peterson, living history presenter. The tragic tale of Elizabeth Cochran Seaman tells of one woman’s journey to uncover sinister truths about the treatment of mentally ill women at an infamous asylum located on Blackwell Island in New York City. The grand jury investigation that ensued following her report led to many reforms in the treatment of the mentally ill.
A film and stage actor, Peterson is known for her “Amazing Women of History” portrayals, three of which have been part of the West Virginia Humanities Council History Alive! Program. Peterson also has written eight murder mystery plays.
Peterson was recently filmed in the title role of Astrid, in “A Promise to Astrid” by JCFilms. She portrayed Julia Pierpont in the documentary “West Virginia: Road to Statehood” and was Robert Byrd’s wife, Erma, in a sci-fi movie, “Kecksburg.” Peterson’s many stage credits include the role of Mother Abbess in “The Sound of Music” at West Virginia Public Theatre.
Peterson can be contacted at 304-329-6336, 301-268-5116 or mountaineer@atlanticbb.net.
