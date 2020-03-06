Director/senior curator appointed

BEDFORD, Pa. — Barry H. Newborn, president of the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, has announced the appointment of Sarah E. Henrich to the position of director and senior curator for the Central Southwestern Regional Museum.
Henrich brings 40 years of experience within the museum field, having held appointments as a director, curator and associate professor throughout her career at posts in New Jersey, New York, Kentucky and Vermont.
Henrich is a native of Pennsylvania and holds a bachelor’s degree in art history from Muhlenberg College, a master’s degree in museology from Syracuse University and conducted Ph.D. studies at Drew University in American and British intellectual studies.
Henrich’s curatorial experience includes curating international exhibitions to and from Japan, Taiwan, and France.
