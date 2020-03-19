CUMBERLAND — McClintock Distilling, a regular participant in the annual George Washington Whiskey Rebellion Fest, is making hand sanitizer in bulk in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The plant, closed to the public because of the pandemic, will donate the product to emergency responders, retirement communities, assisted living facilities and other high-risk communities in Maryland.
McClintock will pay employees their normal wages while it is closed because of Maryland’s restrictions on bars and restaurants. The business also will make regular donations to the United States Bartenders Guild Bar Relief Fund to help people who rely on tips to be able to afford rent, food and other basic amenities.
Anyone who would like to donate may do so via social media at https://usbgfoundation.networkforgood.com/projects/95524-covid-19-relief-campaign.
