BOONSBORO — Interstate Festival Group, LLC recently announced its Interstate Blues Fest will run in conjunction with the seventh installment of the Interstate Wine Fest June 12 from 4 to 10 p.m. and June 13 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Washington County Ag Ed Center, 7313 Sharpsburg Pike.
Festival organizers anticipate that roughly 2,500 people will attend, sampling local wine, spirits and craft beers, eating local food and hearing six regional blues bands at the venue six miles south of Hagerstown. The event is sponsored by What’s In Your Neighborhood, a local business coupon agency.
Since 2014, more than a dozen Maryland wineries have converged on the property on the second weekend in June, the last three years joined by a half dozen distilleries.
“People here loved the Blues Fest. They truly seem to miss the Blues Fest,” said Rob Immer, president of Interstate Festival Group. “So, we’re bringing it back, with a modern twist.”
Among the more than 25 entities offering craft beverages at the event will be Tenth Ward Distilling Co., a woman-owned, Frederick-based distillery that has been coming to the Wine Fest since 2017.
Mojo Mothership from Winchester, Virginia, will headline Friday night under the lights, preceded by Harrisburg, Pennsylvania- based Switch Fu and the Jill Fulton Band.
Bushmaster, featuring Gary Brown of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, who played the Western Maryland Blues Fest in 2007, will kick off Saturday’s music, followed by Moxie Blues Band, a seven-piece group from Washington, D.C. Closing out the event will be the crowd favorite from 2019, Twisted Bluez Band, from Greencastle, Pennsylvania.
Those attending also will find more than 50 vendors of arts, crafts, snacks, trades and business.
Girls, Inc. of Washington County, recently named Nonprofit of the Year, is the exclusive charitable partner of the Blues Fest.
Tickets are one sale now, exclusively on Eventbrite and Facebook.
For more information about the event, visit www.bluesfestisback.com or contact event producers Interstate Festival Group LLC at info@interstatefestivalgroup.com.
