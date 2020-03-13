MCHENRY — The Garrett Trails Taste of Garrett County planning committee met recently with local restaurant owners and managers to plan this year’s Taste of Garrett County and Race up the Face trail building fundraiser.
The event will be held May 3 at Wisp Resort as one of Garrett Trails’ largest fundraisers to help develop and maintain trail systems throughout the county.
“Along with being one of Garrett Trails’ largest fundraisers, the event provides an opportunity for local restaurants to showcase their delicious food, network and advertise within the community,” said Josh Spiker, executive director of Garrett Trails.
Taste of Garrett County kicks off with Race up the Face, a family event that challenges participants to climb 400 meters up The Face ski slope, with the first to the top being crowned the queen and king and claiming bragging rights for the year. Inside, over 20 local food vendors provide a sampling of their best dishes. Prizes, raffles and entertainment are offered throughout the evening.
“Our planning committee has been working hard to ensure this year’s event is once again a hit with the addition of some first-time restaurant donors, a separate beer sampling area and new events,” said Spiker.
This marks the 18th annual Taste of Garrett County, which has become a popular event in the area with over 350 people attending each year. Tickets will be available later this month at www.garretttrails.org/taste-of-garrett.html.
Garrett Trails is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to the development of a well-used network of high-quality, sustainable trails that provide access to Garrett County’s historic, municipal and environmental treasures. Garrett Trails believes that outstanding trails are important to the economic development of the county and will promote good health and wellbeing for county residents.
For more information, contact Spiker at director@garretttrails.org or 301-387-3013.
