CUMBERLAND — McClintock Distilling of Frederick will host a discussion class on whiskey, including how it is made, classifications and barrel aging led by Braeden Bumpers, co-founder and head distiller, during the George Washington Whiskey Rebellion Fest, scheduled for June 12 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Allegany Museum, 3 Pershing St.
The event will include a vertical flight of rye whiskey, demonstrating the effects of aging from newly made liquor to two years.
The festival, held under the auspices of the Community Trust Fund, will also feature other distillers, wineries and breweries that will present tastings and offer bottle sales.
The cost of admission includes tastings and sales of a dozen brands of whiskey, vodka, brandy, rum, wines and beers. Those attending also will find Colonial games, swag bags, continuous servings of food from Good Carma Catering, an open beer and wine bar and a silent auction. Rides home will be provided to those who need it.
Advance tickets discounted over those purchased at the door are available through Facebook at www.whiskeyrebellioncumberland.com, or at The Book Center, Cumberland, or Main Street Books, Frostburg.
