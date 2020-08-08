Today is the 221st day of 2020. There are 145 days left in the year.
In 1814, during the War of 1812, peace talks between the United States and Britain began in Ghent, Belgium.
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena to spend the remainder of his days in exile.
In 1942, during World War II, six Nazi saboteurs who were captured after landing in the U.S. were executed in Washington, D.C.; two others who cooperated with authorities were spared.
In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew branded as “damned lies” reports he had taken kickbacks from government contracts in Maryland, and vowed not to resign — which he ended up doing.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day.
In 1994, Israel and Jordan opened the first road link between the two once-warring countries.
In 2000, the wreckage of the Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley, which sank in 1864 after attacking the Union ship Housatonic, was recovered off the South Carolina coast and returned to port.
In 2003, the Boston Roman Catholic archdiocese offered $55 million to settle more than 500 lawsuits stemming from alleged sex abuse by priests. (The archdiocese later settled for $85 million.)
Actor Nita Talbot is 90. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 83. Movie director Martin Brest is 69. Radio-TV personality Robin Quivers is 68. Percussionist Anton Fig is 67. Rock musician The Edge (U2) is 59. Middle distance runner Suzy Favor Hamilton is 52. Tennis player Roger Federer is 39. Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York is 32. Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 31. Pop singer Shawn Mendes is 22.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.