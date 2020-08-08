In 1842, the United States and Canada resolved a border dispute by signing the Webster-Ashburton Treaty.
In 1910, the U.S. Patent Office granted Alva J. Fisher of the Hurley Machine Co. a patent for an electrically powered washing machine.
In 1936, Jesse Owens won his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics as the United States took first place in the 400-meter relay.
In 1945, three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar dropped a nuclear device (“Fat Man”) over Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people.
In 1969, actor Sharon Tate and four other people were found brutally slain at Tate’s Los Angeles home; cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers were later convicted of the crime.
In 1974, Vice President Gerald R. Ford became the nation’s 38th chief executive as President Richard Nixon’s resignation took effect.
Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is 92. Jazz musician Jack DeJohnette is 78. Comedian-director David Steinberg is 78. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Doug Williams is 65. Actor Melanie Griffith is 63. TV host Hoda Kotb is 56. Actor Eric Bana is 52. TV anchor Chris Cuomo is 50. Actor Jessica Capshaw is 44. Actor Ashley Johnson is 37. Actor Anna Kendrick is 35.
