KEYSER, W.Va. — The Indie On Main is adjusting to the current health crisis while not abandoning its mission.
Performances and events are slowly returning to the former movie theater at 15 N. Main St., now a multiuse space for performing and visual arts.
There has been an uptick in interest for live stage performance events both from artists and patrons alike and The Indie is trying to accommodate that in balance.
Never having large draws at most events — even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the venue can still accommodate live events while ensuring safe physical distances for patrons and artists. All stage events now offer livestreaming for people uncomfortable in venturing out.
Proceeds from productions help support and sustain The Indie On Main Charitable Trust, which promotes and supports the arts in all of its forms by lowering barriers to participation and affordability.
Azure Wolf, a group from Winchester, Virginia, led by Victoria Backie, is headlining a show July 25 at 8 p.m. with Likea River opening the act.
The group consists of Backle, a singer/songwriter who plays rhythm guitar and harmonica, Thomas Moore on drums, Isaac Foltz on lead guitar and vocals, and Sean Spencer, bass and synthesizer.
Project Blue, a five-piece local band playing a mixture of rock, country and blues, will perform July 31 at 8 p.m.
Joining Jim Corley on vocals in the group are Tim Wilhelm, guitar; Chris Talley , drums; Al Hall, keyboards; and Brian Tucker, bass.
Art House Tuesdays are held weekly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A small group of local artists gathers for group projects or individual expression. The event is free and open to the public
Each Wednesday from 7 p.m. until closing is an open platform for individuals to express themselves on stage. The event, which is free and open to the public, is for story-tellers, rap artists, poets, and other writers. Most Wednesdays, Elspeth Odbert, known as Grandmother Turtle, tells life stories to children and adults from a rocking chair in the lobby.
Each Thursday from 7:30 p.m. until closing is The Indie Social Club, a casual and relaxed atmosphere from socializing and walk-in open-mic performers. The event is free and open to the public.
A Musicians’ Salon and Open Stage is held every Sunday from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m., an opportunity for musicians to network and perform. The event is free and open to the public.
