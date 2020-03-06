Local Day of Prayer celebrates 25 years

CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Area National Day of Prayer will celebrate its 25th anniversary on May 6 and 7.
The National Day of Prayer is held annually on the first Thursday in May. The day of observance, designated by the United States Congress, asks people “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.” The law formalizing the annual National Day of Prayer observance was enacted in 1952 and each year since, the president of the United States has signed a proclamation encouraging all Americans to pray on that day.
The national theme for this year’s event is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth,” based on the Bible verse, “For the Earth with be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the water covers the sea,” from Habakkuk 2:14.
Local National Day of Prayer events will feature a worship and prayer rally at Central Assembly of God Church on Bedford Road May 6 at 7 p.m. The Cumberland Area National Day of Prayer Community Choir will perform under the direction of Pastor Kevin Wilson with Steve Fitzhugh, a former NFL player, speaking. The non-denominational rally is free and open to the public. Fitzhugh played for the Denver Broncos.
A breakfast will be held May 7 at 8 a.m. in the Allegany County Fairgrounds Multi-purpose Building, a new venue for the event this year. Fitzhugh will speak. The former professional athlete speaks to thousands each year throughout the country and abroad.
“His expertise transcends age as he can be found in a variety of venues impacting young and old through his gift of communication,” said Mary Clites in an emailed news release. “A dynamic speaker and creator of the Power Moves Organization, his message is one of hope and redemption. His timeless stories of life in the National Football League serve as the perfect platform to motivate and inspire.”
Following the breakfast, a celebration of prayer and musical worship will take place on the downtown Cumberland mall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the community choir performing along with other groups and organizations. The event is free and open to the public.
“All are welcome to attend any of these scheduled gatherings,” said Clites. “Please join us for our 25th anniversary, and help make this an unforgettable time for the Lord.”
To purchase tickets for the breakfast, call 301-697-6777.
