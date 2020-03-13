CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries for its annual photo contest. Novice or professional photographers can enter for the chance to win cash and other prizes.
Winning entries will be posted online, featured in an issue of the seasonal Maryland Natural Resource magazine and placed in the 2021 wall calendar.
About 2,000 photos were submitted by 500 photographers in the 2019 contest.
Entries can include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, fauna, flora, insects, natural phenomena, outdoor recreation, scenic landscapes, weather or wildlife. Judges will choose first, second and third place winners for each season. An overall grand prize winner will be awarded from the first place winners. Social media users will be able to select a fan favorite via the department’s Facebook page.
Photographers may submit up to three entries for a flat fee with additional entries charged per photo by Aug. 31. All photos must be original and unpublished. The contest is open to residents and visitors alike, but only photos of Maryland will qualify to win.
The best overall photo receives a grand prize of $500 cash, a one-year Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, a complimentary five-year magazine subscription and five copies of the 2021 calendar.
Visit https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/photocontest.aspx for contest entry details.
