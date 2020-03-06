KEYSER, W.Va. — Local maple sugar producers will be participating later this month in a statewide celebration of “all things maple,” according to Ashley Centofonti, executive director of the Mineral County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“Honoring the annual maple season, the eight-county region of West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands, including Mineral County, will be joining the rest of the state on Saturday, March 21, for the event,” Centofonti said.
“Our two sugar houses — Indian Water Maple Co. and Potomac State College Sugar Shack — will be open and holding tours on this day,” Centofonti said.
“Sugar house activities can range from tree-tapping and boiling demonstrations to tours and sampling.
“If you have never experienced a ‘sugar camp’ now is your chance,” Centofonti said.
Along with the tours, Mineral County Tourism, which is part of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, invites visitors to come and shop at the first Mineral County Maple Market, where vendors will be set up selling homemade, maple-themed products from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The market is being held at the Starcher Agriculture Complex on the Potomac State College campus, “conveniently located across the street from the PSC Sugar Shack,” Centofonti said.
Indian Water Maple Co. is located at 1761 Burgess Hollow Road in New Creek and will be open for tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Potomac State College Sugar Shack is located at 471 Parkview Drive and will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Local businesses and organizations participating in the Maple Day festivities include Laurel Dale Church, which will hold its annual Maple Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon. The menu includes pancakes, buckwheat cakes, bacon, sausage and sausage gravy.
The Candlewyck Inn, Mineral Street, Keyser, will have a maple-themed dinner menu, available from 4 p.m. until closing.
M&S Bakery, Armstrong and Main streets, Keyser, will feature a maple-themed menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Queen’s Point Coffee, Armstrong and Main streets, will be serving maple-themed coffee drinks.
A flyer is being shared on the Mineral County Tourism Facebook page with the names of artisans setting up to sell their maple-themed products, Centofonti said.
Items for sale at market include baked goods and candy, dog treats, handcrafted wooden items, hand-quilted items, pork products and art, Centofonti said.
Mountain Arts Guild will be set up at the market as well, holding free children activities that include Maple Leaf Coloring, face painting and a DIY Take-Home Marigold Planter.
Anyone with questions about Maple Day may contact Centofonti at Mineral County Tourism by calling 301-790-7081 or by emailing mineralcocvb@gmail.com.
