BEDFORD, Pa. — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, located in Anderson House at 137 E. Pitt St., has installed its new exhibit, “All Color/No Color,” from SAMA’s Education Collection, featuring works from a variety of regional and local artists.
In the exhibition, SAMA shares works that give museum visitors an opportunity to experience different artistic technique and mediums. The rooms are organized focusing on “all color” and a room with “no color” to showcase the impact of color.
The exhibit will be open through July 12.
Visitors can view the delicate art of paper cutting by Linda Harrill Peck and Harriet M. Rosenberg. Patrons also can take in the reflective properties of cast aluminum formed into shapely sculptures or a 2D work. The aluminum pieces are from the same artist, Maggie Milono.
Color explodes through the variety of art pieces represented in a wide variety of mediums such as pastels, watercolors and even leather. Works in oil by Kevin Kutz are rich with color.
The museum is open Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is closed Tuesdays and holidays.
Admission is free for visitors over 65 and under 21.
Residents can obtain more information online at www.sama-art.org, call 814-589-3020 or email bedford@sama-art.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.