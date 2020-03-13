BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — The Museum of the Berkeley Springs opens for the season March 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum boasts newly painted and repaired walls.
On March 22, the museum will host its annual meeting of members at noon. At 1 p.m., the museum invites the public for the traditional talk about George Washington’s activities.
Since this year is Morgan County’s bicentennial, the lecture explores the relationship between Washington and the county’s namesake, Revolutionary War Gen. Daniel Morgan.
Among the most popular museum exhibits are the geology of the region and the rare 400-pound silica crystal, antique bathing suits, fires in the town, steamboat inventor James Rumsey and park bathhouses through history.
To explore the virtual museum, visit www.museumoftheberkeleysprings.com.
Admission to the museum is free. Hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of November with daily hours from mid-June through mid-August.
Group and special tours can be arranged by calling 304-258-9147 or 304-258-3738.
