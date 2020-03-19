BEDFORD, Pa. — The Off Pitt Street Theatre Company, 110 W. Pitt St., is closed to comply with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 orders.
Student art show workshops are canceled for March 24, but are still tentatively scheduled for March 31. The theater also will still be accepting student art show entries as scheduled.
The fifth annual Winners’ Showcase has been tentatively rescheduled for May 21, 22 and 23, pending any developments. For now, Off Pitt Street is still planning on proceeding with the April 5 drum circle and the April 25 book festival, art show and Atomic Radio.
Auditions for “Millie Monka and the Salmon Cannery” are canceled.
The next Off Pitt Street Kids audition will be for “Snow White” on July 6 and 7.
