CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council and its photography committee will offer a Kids’ Photo Boot Camp on March 21 from noon to 2 p.m.
The workshop will kick off Photography Month activities in preparation for the AAC’s sixth annual Allegany National Photography Competition & Exhibition.
“This is a great opportunity for young people between the ages of 8 and 18 to work with award-winning, local photographers who will teach the fundamentals of photography in a fun and laid-back atmosphere,” said AAC spokeswoman Deb Litman.
Participants will hone their skills during a photo scavenger hunt and learn the basics of still life and portrait photography in a studio environment. Finished photographs will be digitally shown during the public opening of ANPCE on April 4.
Students should bring their own camera and SD card, if possible, although a limited number of cameras will be available from the arts council on a first-come, first-served basis.
The workshop is free, but space is limited. Call 301-777-2787 or email skennedy@alleganyarts.org to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.